Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) on Thursday likened President Donald Trump’s treatment of undocumented immigrants to that of a “predator.”

“The best tool in the tool belt of the predator against an undocumented immigrant is to convince that victim that if you report the crime against you – rape, child assault, fraud ― it is you who will be treated as the criminal,” the Democratic 2020 presidential hopeful explained to MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow.

“So, when he makes these grand proclamations through his big tweets, what he is doing ― I believe intentionally ― is trying to create fear in these individuals and these families and that is not the sign of a strong president,” Harris said during a discussion about Trump’s announcement that his administration would not add a citizenship question to the 2020 census.

“The display of strength in my book is you lift people up, you don’t beat them down,” she added. “But this guy in the White House has a continuous pattern of trying to beat people down. Specifically on this issue, on the census.”

Harris also described Trump as a “predator” during an address in Iowa last week and called out the president’s “predatory nature and predatory instincts.”

“And the thing about predators, you must … most importantly know, predators are cowards,” she said.

