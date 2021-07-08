Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Models For Balenciaga In Couture Debut

Not bad for a new grad.

Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, made her Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week debut at Balenciaga’s fall 2021 couture show on Wednesday.

The recent graduate of The New School’s Parsons School of Design wore a gorgeous black confection from creative director Demna Gvasalia at the show, paired with slicked-back hair in a bun, thick eyeliner and her trademark wire frames.

Emhoff walked for a crowd that included musician Kanye West, American Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, actor Salma Hayek, musician Lil Baby, model Bella Hadid, British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, Formula One star Lewis Hamilton, NBA player James Harden and singer Aya Nakamura.

“Thank you/congrats to @demnagvasalia and the whole balenciaga team,” Emhoff wrote in the caption of an Instagram gallery she posted after the show, adding, “Truly amazing.”

It was a meaningful show for Balenciaga and Gvasalia, as it marked the first time the luxury fashion house presented a couture line since 1967.

This isn’t the first runway for Emhoff, though. She walked for Proenza Schouler in February ― shortly after Harris was sworn in as vice president and her father, Doug Emhoff, became second gentleman.

Emhoff made quite the impression at the inauguration on Jan. 20, wowing the crowds (and millions more viewing from home) in an embellished Miu Miu coat with a dress by Batsheva.

Just days after the inauguration, Emhoff signed with top modeling agency IMG.

“I was pretty surprised when everything with IMG was happening because when I was younger, I never saw that as being part of my timeline,” the 22-year-old told The New York Times .

“As someone who, like a lot of young girls out there, had self-confidence issues, it is intimidating and scary to go into this world that is hyper-focused on you and the body,” she said, adding that her “really weird tattoos and kind of a funky haircut” will bring “a bit of Bushwick into the high fashion realm.”