Kamala Harris Gets Joyous White House Escort From Howard University Marching Band

Vice President Kamala Harris’ alma mater, Howard University, played an integral part in Inauguration Day on Wednesday.

The school’s Showtime Marching Band, which has participated in presidential inaugurations before, escorted their revered alumna to the White House during the inaugural parade Wednesday:

WATCH: Howard University's Showtime Marching Band escorts Vice President Harris to the White House for her first time as the 49th vice president of the United States. pic.twitter.com/zPfbGBsYFq — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 20, 2021

Here we go! The Showtime Marching Band is here, "escorting" Vice President @KamalaHarris with a special drum cadence. #BleedBlue #HU2WH 🥁 💙 pic.twitter.com/LvXjSpkfuG — Howard University (@HowardU) January 20, 2021

It was the highlight of the parade for many fans on social media:

I welcome all that this represents for our country. #NewChapterInTheHistoryOfOurNation — Geneviéve Jones-Wright, Esq., LL.M. (@GJonesWright) January 20, 2021

Pretty amazing to see Howard's marching band (Showtime) with their flag: 'Howard University, Home of Vice President Kamala Harris' pic.twitter.com/IcNWBA2efZ — Dave Jamieson (@jamieson) January 20, 2021

A historic moment as the Howard University Showtime Marching Band accompanies Vice President Kamala Harris to the White House. She is the first graduate of an HBCU to hold that office. pic.twitter.com/DQD0Pn7u7Y — Dr. Shiva Balaghi (@SBalaghi) January 20, 2021

“It is our esteemed honor to be involved in the historic inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris,” Howard University President Wayne A. I. Frederick said in a statement Monday on the university’s website.

“Throughout her career, the vice president-elect has carried her Howard education with her, ensuring that she adhere to truth and service and inspiring her to achieve unprecedented levels of excellence,” he continued.

“It is perfectly fitting that the Showtime Marching Band, the ensemble that captures and reverberates the heartbeat of our institution, should accompany her on this last leg of her journey to the White House,” Frederick said, adding that Harris “undoubtedly will become one of the most influential vice presidents in the history of our nation.”

DANIEL SLIM via Getty Images The Howard University Showtime Marching Band participates in a rehearsal of the parade down Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 18.

Howard University band director Kelvin Washington said that the band, which also includes the drumline, Flashy Flag Squad and Ooh La La dancers, was “very thankful” for the “gracious opportunity.”

“We are proud to unite safely as a band to represent Howard University, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and all HBCUs across the country,” Washington added.

Harris graduated from Howard in 1986 with degrees in political science and economics.

She again made history on Wednesday, as she is the first woman, first Black person, first Asian American, first historically Black colleges and universities (HBCU) graduate and the first member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority to be sworn in as the vice president of the United States.

It is official! Howard alumna, @KamalaHarris is now the Vice President of the United States of America! #HU2WH pic.twitter.com/Vfx9xLrhpI — Howard University (@HowardU) January 20, 2021

Biden’s own alma mater, the University of Delaware, also participated in the inaugural parade.

“It is a tremendous honor,” university president Dennis Assanis said in a statement earlier this week. “We are excited to share our UD pride with the world, and we will all be cheering on our students as they help celebrate this amazing milestone for a fellow Blue Hen.”