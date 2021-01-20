Kamala Harris Wears Black Designers On Historic Inauguration Day

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris chose an outfit for her historic Inauguration Day that made a statement: Her attire was reportedly designed by Black men.

AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite Vice President-elect Kamala Harris wore an outfit by Black designers on Inauguration Day.

Harris arrived to the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a purple outfit, including a long coat. The ensemble featured pieces by Black designers Christopher John Rogers and Sergio Hudson, Associated Press reporter Alexandra Jaffe tweeted, citing a Harris aide.

Her husband, Doug Emhoff, wore a suit designed by Ralph Lauren, according to Jaffe.

Harris is the first Black woman and South Asian American to be elected vice president in the U.S. Harris, a graduate of Howard University, is the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants.

The vice president-elect also paid homage to Black designers on Tuesday evening, wearing a camel-colored Pyer Moss coat to a ceremony honoring the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic. Pyer Moss was founded by Kerby Jean-Raymond, a Black designer from Brooklyn, New York.