Kamala Harris Says She Intends To Run With Joe Biden Again In 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris told NBC News Friday that she expects President Joe Biden to seek reelection in 2024, and that she plans to join him again as his running mate.

Biden “has said he intends to run for reelection as president, and I intend to run with him as vice president of the United States,” Harris told NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell.

Harris, a former senator from California, is the first woman, the first Black person and the first Asian American person to serve as vice president. She has called for federal legislation for police reform and abortion rights during her time in office. In the wake of back-to-back mass shootings last year, she also made efforts to push for gun control legislation.

Biden has not formally announced that he will seek reelection. After the midterms in November, he said he “intended” to run again. But earlier this month, he told Telemundo he wasn’t ready to decide whether to run for a second term.

At age 80, Biden is the oldest president in U.S. history, and some Democrats as well as Republicans have expressed doubt about whether someone his age should hold the office. Biden had a routine medical checkup on Thursday that found him to be “healthy, vigorous” and “fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency.”

According to Reuters, Biden holds a 41% public approval rating. A Washington Post-ABC News poll released earlier this month found that 58% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents would prefer someone other than Biden as a nominee in 2024.

But Biden appears confident about his standing in the Democratic Party, recently saying he feels “good about the reception I get.”

No Democrats have officially announced a 2024 presidential bid, but Republicans have begun to throw their hats in the ring. Former President Donald Trump has announced he will run again in 2024, but polls show that Americans are less than enthusiastic about the idea of a rematch between Trump and Biden.