Kamala Harris Annihilates With Takedown Of Donald Trump Jr.

The days of goading Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) just might be over for Donald Trump Jr. after a scorching clapback absolutely burned him.

President Donald Trump’s oldest son tried to blast the Democratic presidential candidate on weak humor, wondering in a tweet (with typo) why the senator is the only one who laughs at her jokes. He called her the “most disingenuous person in politics ... after Hillary.”

One thing for certain: Harris’ humor is hardly weak. And she managed to make it a double whammy when she shot back at Junior: “You wouldn’t recognize a joke if one raised you.”

You wouldn’t know a joke if one raised you. https://t.co/zUV3MLkmVm — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 12, 2019

Twitter followers were like ... dayumm.

Ouch! That’s gonna leave a mark! 😂🤣👍💙 — GSKH1237 (@gskh1237) October 12, 2019

Don't come for #Kamala if she doesn't send for you! 😂😂😂🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/gXiMcyP3eI — BlackWomenViews- UNBOSSED & UNBOUGHT (@blackwomenviews) October 12, 2019

HELLO 9-1-1 HELLO I WOULD LIKE TO REPORT A TWITTER MURDER HELLOhttps://t.co/UZdMPOWUGD — darth™ (@darth) October 12, 2019

OMG 😮 😂

Kamala wins twitter. Everyone can sign off for the weekend. pic.twitter.com/Y44rEyYmlV — Tris Resists (@TrisResists) October 12, 2019

You went high, with a hay-maker! :) — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) October 12, 2019

Junior tried to give back as good as he got — with a tweet about Harris’ poll numbers.

Based on your tanking poll numbers, what’s definitely a joke is your entire campaign 🤣 Yikes! https://t.co/3vkxo5gUyO pic.twitter.com/oKMCKuscBR — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 12, 2019