Kamala Harris Annihilates With Takedown Of Donald Trump Jr.

The days of goading Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) just might be over for Donald Trump Jr. after a scorching clapback absolutely burned him.
President Donald Trump’s oldest son tried to blast the Democratic presidential candidate on weak humor, wondering in a tweet (with typo) why the senator is the only one who laughs at her jokes. He called her the “most disingenuous person in politics ... after Hillary.”
One thing for certain: Harris’ humor is hardly weak. And she managed to make it a double whammy when she shot back at Junior: “You wouldn’t recognize a joke if one raised you.”
Twitter followers were like ... dayumm.
Junior tried to give back as good as he got — with a tweet about Harris’ poll numbers.
REAL LIFE. REAL NEWS. REAL VOICES.
Help us tell more of the stories that matter from voices that too often remain unheard.