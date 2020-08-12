“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah suggested Trump is “going to have a tough time” attacking Harris because “everything she’s done in her career appeals to Trump’s base.”

“Crafty Kamala spent her whole career locking up criminals and filling up California’s jails,” said Noah, mimicking the president. “She’s even friends with cops. Hold on. That actually sounds pretty cool.”

Noah also explained why he was “impressed” with Biden for picking Harris, given how she “destroyed” him during a Democratic primary debate.

“In fact, part of me thinks he only picked her so that she can just never dust his ass in public again,” Noah joked. “This isn’t a VP pick, this is an insurance policy.”

Check out “The Daily Show” segment here:

“The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert thought Trump will “have a hard time deciding exactly how to be racist” about Harris, who has made history as the first South Asian American and Black woman to run as vice president for a major party.

Check out Colbert’s monologue here:

“The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon described Harris’ background as “an inspiring story.”

“Unless you’re Trump, then it’s a Stephen King novel,” he quipped.

See more of Fallon’s comments here:

“The Late Late Show” host James Corden mocked Trump’s nickname for Harris.

Check out the video here:

