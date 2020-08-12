Trump Adviser's Bid To Insult Kamala Harris As 'Marge Simpson' Goes Totally Awry

Trump campaign senior legal adviser Jenna Ellis threw a petty insult at Kamala Harris as the senator and former Vice President Joe Biden made a debut joint appearance of their historic Democratic presidential ticket. It did not go down well for the attacking party.

Twitter commentators and “Simpsons” fans were quick to note that the fierce matriarch was the character who got things done on the show. A reliable, competent and moralistic fixture of the family, Marge Simpson was the one who was always there to clean up the mess (often left by lazy men) and act as a grounding voice amid chaos.