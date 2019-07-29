Kamala Harris Unveils Her Version Of 'Medicare For All'

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) has been campaigning for president on a pledge of support for “Medicare for All.” Now she is telling voters exactly what she means by that.

Harris on Monday morning released a plan to create a new, government-run insurance plan designed to cover all Americans and pay for nearly all their medical expenses.

It would eventually replace employer-sponsored plans, over the course of a decadelong transition, but it would allow private insurers to offer an alternative form of coverage, much as they do today for seniors on Medicare.

The campaign shared an overview of the plan with several media outlets, including HuffPost, over the weekend. Like many campaign documents, it is more a framework than a point-by-point proposal, with many unanswered questions about the transition, the financing, and other key matters.

Even so, the material from Harris contains enough information to convey the general approach she has in mind and how it compares with the plans from rival candidates. Crudely speaking, the Harris plan calls for a more sweeping transformation than the reforms supported by former Vice President Joe Biden. But it would stop short of the change to wholly government-run insurance that Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has championed.

Exactly where along that spectrum the Harris plan exists depends a bit on your perspective. But its overall goal is unambiguous. If fully implemented, the Harris plan would result in every American having comprehensive health insurance, achieving an objective that Democrats have been pursuing for nearly a century, most recently with the Affordable Care Act.

That means Harris, like all the Democrats running for president, is pushing in a very different direction than President Donald Trump and his Republican allies, whose ongoing efforts to repeal Obamacare would take away coverage from millions and probably tens of millions of Americans.

“In America, health care should be a right, not a privilege only for those who can afford it,” Harris wrote in a Medium post introducing her plan.

Where Harris, Biden And Sanders Stand On Health Care

Discussion of how to build on the Affordable Care Act and help Americans still struggling with medical bills has been a dominant theme of the Democratic presidential campaign. The topic is sure to come up when the candidates convene for more debates in Detroit this week, especially on Wednesday night when Harris and Biden, who clashed in last month’s debate, share a stage.

Biden’s proposal, which he put forward two weeks ago, would create a new government-run insurance plan but make enrollment in the plan optional, leaving in place most existing insurance arrangements. He is among the many Democrats wary of Medicare for All, because, they say, it would be too disruptive and too difficult to enact politically.

The Harris plan is likely to provoke similar arguments from him and other Medicare for All skeptics, if only because, in principle, it would lead to the end of employer plans that today insure a majority of working-age Americans. Harris says the changeover is worthwhile because a government program like Medicare is the surest, most efficient way to make sure everybody has comprehensive coverage.

Drew Angerer via Getty Images Health care came up with the Democratic presidential candidates debated last month in Miami and it is sure to come up when they debate this week in Detroit.

“We have a Medicare system that’s already working,” Harris wrote in her post. “Now, let’s expand it to all Americans and give everyone access to comprehensive health care.”

But the Harris plan also seems likely to draw criticism from progressives who have long suspected, given her sometimes ambiguous statements on health care policy, that she is not fully committed to the type of Medicare for All proposal that Sanders put forward in Congress. Although Harris co-sponsored that bill, and although the two proposals have a lot in common, hers is different in several key respects.

One is the transition period, which is more than twice as long as the four-year changeover in the Sanders bill. Harris says her transition will include a series of benchmark tests to make sure the new program delivers affordable, quality coverage.

The plan not specify exactly how the benchmarks will work or what might happen if, several years into the transition, the fledgling government plan isn’t living up to the standards. But Harris is vowing to set up a “commonsense path” to the new system and says the option to buy into Medicare will be available to everybody right away.

Another big difference between the Harris and Sanders proposals is the role of private insurance, which has become a flashpoint in the Democratic primary debate.

Harris would still allow private carriers to continue offering Medicare Advantage plans, which is the private insurance alternative already available to senior citizens in Medicare. And under Harris’ scheme, those Medicare Advantage plans would be open to people of all ages.

At a time when candidates like Biden are talking about leaving private insurance system largely in place and creating a “public option” for people who want it, the system Harris envisions is a bit like the opposite: creating a government-run insurance system but creating a “private option” for people who want it.

Another way to think of the plan is that it would replicate the existing Medicare structure for seniors, although with some key enhancements. The new plan would have much more generous benefits, for example. Like the insurance available under the Sanders bill, the Harris plan envisions no major out-of-pocket spending for the services covered, including basic medical, dental and vision services.

And under the Harris plan, the government would regulate the Medicare Advantage plans more tightly than it does today and reimburse them at rates closer to independent estimates of their actual costs.

“If they want to play by our rules, they can be in the system,” Harris said of the private insurers. “If not, they have to get out.

An Effort To Address Voter Qualms

A senior campaign official told reporters over the weekend that these tweaks to the Sanders plan grew out of discussions Harris had with analysts and voters over the last few months, since she first made plain her support for Medicare for All, even though it would end employer coverage.

“As she talked to people during the campaign ― and if you’ve been on the trail with her, you know she listens as much as she talks ― and consulted with health experts, she identified ways to make it better and more responsive to concerns and anxieties she’s heard,” the official said.

Exactly how many people would end up in the private option is impossible to say. Roughly one-third of all seniors are in Medicare Advantage today and it is safe to assume that most of the nation’s biggest insurers would be offering a version of this coverage under the Harris plan. That could make the private option a familiar, potentially attractive source of insurance to Americans who might be wary of a new government plan.

It would also preserve part of an insurance industry bureaucracy that, Sanders and other Medicare for All advocates say, makes the health care system more costly and less humane. But Americans are skittish about making enrollment in a new government plan mandatory, polls have shown repeatedly.

Among the many unknowns in the plan are how it would pay providers and what steps, if any, the government would take to keep existing employer plans in place during the long transition. And although a senior campaign official told HuffPost the program “would not prohibit access to the plan based on legal status,” the official didn’t specify exactly how undocumented immigrants would fit into it.

The Harris plan does have a financing component. It would apply an “income-related premium,” as the Sanders plan would, but set a higher income threshold, $100,000 per household, for when those premiums kick in. The Harris plan would also use money from a new tax on investment trades.

The campaign says the proposed funding is adequate to cover the plan’s costs and is consistent with a promise Harris made not to tax the middle class. But given the cost of health care, even the most generous proposals out there typically assume that middle-class people pay something toward the cost of care, just as they do today, through some combination of premiums, taxes and out-of-pocket costs.