Neither Vice Presidential Candidate Wanted To Talk About Their Boss' Health

Neither Vice President Mike Pence nor Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) was particularly interested in talking about the health of the septuagenarians at the top of their party’s respective tickets during Wednesday’s vice presidential debate.

When asked if the American people deserved more information about the health of both President Donald Trump, 74, and former Vice President Joe Biden, 77, their running mates quickly pivoted to other topics, preferring not to discuss a sensitive issue for both parties.

Pence attacked Harris over her skepticism toward Trump’s effort to rush a coronavirus vaccine to market. Harris, meanwhile, said Biden has been more transparent than Trump when it comes to health records as well as his tax returns.

“It’d be really good to know who the commander-in-chief owes money to,” Harris said, citing reporting from The New York Times that Trump paid only $750 in income taxes in 2017. “The American people have the right to know what is influencing his decisions.”

After being asked if the American people deserve to know more about the health of Trump, who was hospitalized recently after contracting the coronavirus, Pence lauded the “transparency” of the president’s doctors and said that transparency would “continue.” In fact, Trump’s medical team has repeatedly obfuscated when asked about his health status, and his administration has refused to say when the president last tested negative for COVID-19.

NEW: Pence promises continued transparency into Trump's health, despite limited information about his condition and questions that doctors and advisers refuse to answer.https://t.co/qNpfKJyhuL pic.twitter.com/pGc9JR9D9b — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) October 8, 2020

