Kamala Harris' Motorcade Involved In Accident On Way To White House

A car driving Vice President Kamala Harris to the White House on Monday crashed onto the curb of a tunnel near Washington’s Foggy Bottom neighborhood.

The incident, which was first reported by The Washington Post, was later confirmed by Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesperson for the Secret Service, who described the accident in an email to HuffPost.

“During a protective movement Monday, a vehicle in a motorcade had a minor overcorrection and struck a curb,” Guglielmi said.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, and Harris was moved into another car and made it safely to her office.

“The Vice President sustained no injuries and appreciates the quick response by her USSS detail to get her to the White House safely,” the vice president’s spokesperson Kirsten Allen told the Post in a statement.

The vice president had no public events listed on her schedule for Monday.

The incident raised concerns at the Secret Service but also reportedly alarmed Harris herself, given agents driving the president and the vice president receive extensive training, the Post said.

Another concern emerging after the accident was that agents failed to properly report it, falsely describing it as “mechanical failure” to justify the delay in the motorcade’s arrival time in a messaging system used to alert the agency’s leaders, the Post reported.

Guglielmi said agents later communicated the details of the accident to leadership.

“Initial radio traffic indicated this was a mechanical failure and that was communicated to agency leadership by personnel supporting the motorcade movement,” Guglielmi told HuffPost. “After the protective movement was completed, leadership was verbally updated with additional pertinent facts that the vehicle struck a curb.”

Guglielmi also spoke to NBC News, saying the agents handled the accident “exactly as they should.”

“We are proud of the detail,” Guglielmi said.