Kamala Harris Delivers Powerful Response To The Republicans Who Mock Her Name

President Donald Trump, Sen. David Purdue and Fox News host Tucker Carlson have taunted the Democratic vice presidential nominee over her first name.

Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris called out the “childish” Republicans who’ve mocked her first name. 

The senator from California told “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah that a name is the first gift a child receives from their family.

“It is usually informed by tradition and love, and the hope and aspiration the family has for that child,” Harris said. “It is something precious and sacred, and it is a part of their identity. And when I see people fighting for the right for that to be respected and treated in a dignified way, I applaud and salute them.”  

Then, Harris took aim at conservatives who “play childish games” with an opponent’s name, including President Donald Trump, Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.), and Fox News personality Tucker Carlson.

“It speaks poorly of their appreciation for the responsibility and the role that they have,” Harris said. “And I think it’s a reflection of their values and maturity.” 

Check out Harris’ full interview with Noah below: 

