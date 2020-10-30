Kamala Harris Delivers Powerful Response To The Republicans Who Mock Her Name

Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris called out the “childish” Republicans who’ve mocked her first name.
The senator from California told “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah that a name is the first gift a child receives from their family.
“It is usually informed by tradition and love, and the hope and aspiration the family has for that child,” Harris said. “It is something precious and sacred, and it is a part of their identity. And when I see people fighting for the right for that to be respected and treated in a dignified way, I applaud and salute them.”
Then, Harris took aim at conservatives who “play childish games” with an opponent’s name, including President Donald Trump, Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.), and Fox News personality Tucker Carlson.
“It speaks poorly of their appreciation for the responsibility and the role that they have,” Harris said. “And I think it’s a reflection of their values and maturity.”
Check out Harris’ full interview with Noah below:
How to vote
Register by: Varies by state
Your vote is your voice! It is your right and your responsibility. For your voice to be heard, in most states you must register before you can vote. Visit the state elections siteRegister to Vote
Vote-by-mail ballot request deadline: Varies by state
For the Nov 3 election: States are making it easier for citizens to vote absentee by mail this year due to the coronavirus. Each state has its own rules for mail-in absentee voting. Visit your state election office website to find out if you can vote by mail.Get more informationTrack ballot status
In-person early voting dates: Varies by state
Sometimes circumstances make it hard or impossible for you to vote on Election Day. But your state may let you vote during a designated early voting period. You don't need an excuse to vote early. Visit your state election office website to find out whether they offer early voting.My Election Office
General Election: Nov 3, 2020
Polling hours on Election Day: Varies by state/localityMy Polling Place