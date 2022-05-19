Kamala Harris Calls Oklahoma’s New Draconian Abortion Ban ‘Outrageous’

Vice President Kamala Harris slammed Oklahoma’s anti-abortion bill that passed less than an hour before she met with abortion providers on Thursday.

The vice president gave opening remarks before a virtual discussion with providers and reproductive rights advocates, in which she brought up the Texas-style abortion ban that was just given final approval by the Oklahoma state legislature. The bill would prohibit all abortions from the moment of fertilization and would deputize private citizens in suing providers.

“Now, think about that for a second: from the moment of fertilization,” Harris said. “It’s outrageous, and it’s just the latest in a series of extreme laws around the country. Several of the medical professionals joining us today are seeing the impact of these laws that are designed to punish and control women.”

Harris then heard stories from the abortion providers she met with, all of whom are working in states with extremely restrictive anti-abortion legislation despite personal risk. The providers included an OB/GYN practicing in California, Oklahoma and Kansas, an OB/GYN practicing in Texas, a chief medical officer in Missouri and a nurse in Montana.

The Oklahoma bill that overwhelmingly passed on Thursday is one of at least three anti-abortion bills sent this year to Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt, who has indicated he will sign the latest one. Earlier this month, Stitt signed another Texas-style abortion bill that prohibits abortions after cardiac activity is detected in the embryo ― at about six weeks. A third bill expected to take effect this summer would make it a felony to perform an abortion, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, with no exceptions for rape or incest.

