Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is known for a number of things. Among them: having zero tolerance for bullshit, an A+ plane debark game and a few iconic wardrobe staples.
Pearls are ubiquitous in Harris’ wardrobe, making appearances at important moments like her district attorney swearing in ceremony in 2004 and her first appearance after being announced as President-elect Joe Biden’s running mate in August.
Harris, an alumna of HBCU Howard University and member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, also wore a strand of pearls in her yearbook photo ― a nod to AKAs heritage. The oldest Black sorority, its founders are referred to as the “twenty pearls” and members are given a badge adorned with pearls when they are initiated.
As international president of AKA, Glenda Glover told Vanity Fair in August, “the strand of pearls speaks to solidarity among the members.”
Whether influenced by Harris or not, pearls have made a slow and steady comeback as of late ― just ask Harry Styles. The beauty of pearls is they can take on different looks ― delicate, bold and always extremely chic.
