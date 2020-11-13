Style & Beauty

Kamala Harris' Affinity For Pearls Happens To Be Perfectly On Trend

The vice president-elect's love for the iridescent gem holds deep meaning. Here's how to emulate her signature look.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is known for a number of things. Among them: having zero tolerance for bullshit, an A+ plane debark game and a few iconic wardrobe staples.

Pearls are ubiquitous in Harris’ wardrobe, making appearances at important moments like her district attorney swearing in ceremony in 2004 and her first appearance after being announced as President-elect Joe Biden’s running mate in August.

San Francisco District Attorney Kamala Harris poses for a portrait in San Francisco in June 2004.
San Francisco District Attorney Kamala Harris poses for a portrait in San Francisco in June 2004.

Harris, an alumna of HBCU Howard University and member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, also wore a strand of pearls in her yearbook photo ― a nod to AKAs heritage. The oldest Black sorority, its founders are referred to as the “twenty pearls” and members are given a badge adorned with pearls when they are initiated.

Three Howard University yearbooks where Sen. Kamala Harris attended. Books photographed in the studio in Washington, D.C., on June 16, 2019.
Three Howard University yearbooks where Sen. Kamala Harris attended. Books photographed in the studio in Washington, D.C., on June 16, 2019.

As international president of AKA, Glenda Glover told Vanity Fair in August, “the strand of pearls speaks to solidarity among the members.”

Kamala Harris signing the required documents to receive the democratic nomination for vice president in Wilmington, Delaware, on Aug. 14, 2020.
Kamala Harris signing the required documents to receive the democratic nomination for vice president in Wilmington, Delaware, on Aug. 14, 2020.

Whether influenced by Harris or not, pearls have made a slow and steady comeback as of late ― just ask Harry Styles. The beauty of pearls is they can take on different looks ― delicate, bold and always extremely chic.

For those wanting to emulate the future VP, we’ve picked out a few ways to do so in style below.

Baublebar Double Drop Pearl Huggies
Baublebar
Get the Baublebar double drop pearl huggies for $36
H&M Hairband with Faux Pearls
H&M
Get the H&M hairband with faux pearls for $5.99
Mejuri Organic Pearl Hoops
Mejuri
Get the Mejuri organic pearl hoops for $75
Mejuri Essential Pearl Necklace
Mejuri
Get the Mejuri essential pearl necklace for $395
Baublebar Buttoned Up Set
Baublebar
Get the Baublebar buttoned up set for $35
Wwake Short Pearl Shower Earrings
Wwake
Get the Wwake short pearl shower earrings for $190 / pair
Lele Sadoughi Pearl Sunglass/Mask Chain
Lele Sadoughi
Get the Lele Sadoughi pearl sunglass/mask chain for $75
KBH Jewels Akoya Pearl Sweethearts
KBH Jewels
Get the KBH Jewels Akoya pearl sweethearts for $500
Masako Freshwater Pearl Bracelet
Off Saks Fifth
Get the Masako freshwater pearl bracelet from Off Saks Fifth ffor $114
Ana Luisa Frida Hoops
Ana Luisa
Get the Ana Luisa Frida hoops for $49
kamala harrisjewelry