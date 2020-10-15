Kamala Harris Cracks Up When Asked 1 Question About Her Debate With Mike Pence

Yes, she noticed it.
Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow on Wednesday that she was aware of the infamous fly that landed on Vice President Mike Pence’s head during their debate last week.
Pence didn’t notice the fly, which was so comfortable that it perched there for about two minutes, earning national media attention and viral internet stardom.
“We could see it at home,” Maddow noted. “Could you see it sitting next to him?”
Due to coronavirus precautions, Harris and Pence were seated 12 feet apart and with plexiglass dividers between them.
But the California senator still saw the fly, nodding with a smile in reply to Maddow.
She just didn’t want to talk about it.
“I think that it’s important that we kind of find a way, all of us, to move on,” she said with a laugh. “And kind of fly away from this subject onto something else.”
How to vote
Register by: Varies by state
Your vote is your voice! It is your right and your responsibility. For your voice to be heard, in most states you must register before you can vote. Visit the state elections siteRegister to Vote
Vote-by-mail ballot request deadline: Varies by state
For the Nov 3 election: States are making it easier for citizens to vote absentee by mail this year due to the coronavirus. Each state has its own rules for mail-in absentee voting. Visit your state election office website to find out if you can vote by mail.Get more information
In-person early voting dates: Varies by state
Sometimes circumstances make it hard or impossible for you to vote on Election Day. But your state may let you vote during a designated early voting period. You don't need an excuse to vote early. Visit your state election office website to find out whether they offer early voting.My Election Office
General Election: Nov 3, 2020
Polling hours on Election Day: Varies by state/localityMy Polling Place