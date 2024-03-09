Kamala Harris Says She's Ready To Be President 'If Necessary'

Vice President Kamala Harris said Friday that she’s prepared to assume the presidency if needed, but Americans definitely shouldn’t expect that to happen.
“As it relates to me, I’m ready, if necessary, but it’s not going to be necessary,” Harris, 59, said on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt. “Joe Biden and I are running together, he as president, I’m running as vice president. In 2020, millions and millions of people voted for this ticket. I believe they will do so again.”
Harris’ remarks were in response to questions from NBC News reporter Peter Alexander about Biden’s age, which he noted Republicans have “repeatedly mocked.”
Those concerns should have been tamped down by his performance at Thursday night’s State of the Union address, she said.
“I think that if there’s any question about President Joe Biden’s ability to do the job and do it well, ... the vigor and passion last night dispels any notion of that. He is committed. He is passionate.”
Biden was widely praised for delivering one of the fieriest and most energetic speeches of his presidency Thursday night, replete with firm warnings about what could happen if Donald Trump, the all-but-confirmed GOP nominee for president, wins this November’s election.
Biden, 81, also joked about his age during his address.
“I know I may not look like it, but I’ve been around a while. And when you get to my age, certain things become clearer than ever before,” he said. “My lifetime has taught me to embrace freedom and democracy. A future based on the core values that have defined America: Honesty. Decency. Dignity. Equality. To respect everyone. To give everyone a fair shot. To give hate no safe harbor.”
Harris offered little when asked if Biden would debate Trump, who refused to participate in any of the GOP primary debates.
“I haven’t talked to the president about that,” she said, adding later, “That’s a choice that is going to be decided upon soon, and we’ll keep you posted.”