Kamala Harris Slams Ron DeSantis Over His Recent Ukraine Statement

Harris, in an interview with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday, gave her two cents on the Republican governor’s recent statement to Tucker Carlson after he referred to the war as a “territorial dispute” following weeks of dodging questions over the U.S. providing support for Ukraine.

Advertisement

Colbert asked Harris what she makes of DeSantis and his stance that it’s not in America’s interest to offer Ukrainians aid “against an invading power” in Russia.

“When you have had the experience of meeting and understanding the significance, again, of international rules and norms and the importance of the United States of America standing firm and clear about the significance of sovereignty and territorial integrity, the significance against standing firm against any nation that would try to take by force another nation,” Harris told Colbert.

“If you really understand the issues, you probably would not make statements like that.”

.@VP Kamala Harris shares her thoughts on Gov. Ron DeSantis calling the war in Ukraine a “territorial dispute.” #Colbert pic.twitter.com/ig1vPFEXRI — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) March 16, 2023

DeSantis’ statement sparked backlash from several Republicans including Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) – the latter of whom called the war an “absolutely important” issue.

Advertisement

“[I was] kind of surprised,” Cornyn told CNN.