kamala harris

Kamala Harris Slams Ron DeSantis Over His Recent Ukraine Statement

The Florida governor referred to Russia’s war in Ukraine as not one of America’s “many vital national interests" on Monday.
Ben Blanchet

Vice President Kamala Harris went after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for his understanding of “the issues” after he referred to Russia’s war in Ukraine as not one of America’s “many vital national interests.”

Harris, in an interview with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday, gave her two cents on the Republican governor’s recent statement to Tucker Carlson after he referred to the war as a “territorial dispute” following weeks of dodging questions over the U.S. providing support for Ukraine.

Colbert asked Harris what she makes of DeSantis and his stance that it’s not in America’s interest to offer Ukrainians aid “against an invading power” in Russia.

“When you have had the experience of meeting and understanding the significance, again, of international rules and norms and the importance of the United States of America standing firm and clear about the significance of sovereignty and territorial integrity, the significance against standing firm against any nation that would try to take by force another nation,” Harris told Colbert.

“If you really understand the issues, you probably would not make statements like that.”

DeSantis’ statement sparked backlash from several Republicans including Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) – the latter of whom called the war an “absolutely important” issue.

“[I was] kind of surprised,” Cornyn told CNN.

“I mean, Gov. DeSantis is a veteran. He’s a smart guy. I think he’s been a very good governor and I don’t understand him saying that Ukraine isn’t important to the United States.”

Ben Blanchet

