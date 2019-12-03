Trump Trolls Kamala Harris' Exit And Gets Hilariously Burned

But the California Democrat didn’t let him win that particular battle. She responded to his shade-throwing by promising that she’d be seeing him again.

It started when Trump posted this disingenuous tweet saying, “We will miss you Kamala!”

Too bad. We will miss you Kamala! https://t.co/QQd9SiFc0y — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2019

Harris responded just six minutes later to suggest that he need not “miss” her because they’ll probably be running into each other very soon.

Don’t worry, Mr. President. I’ll see you at your trial. https://t.co/iiS17NY4Ry — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 3, 2019

Harris may no longer be running for president, but her tweet won the support of many Twitter users.

Treason, with a side of Kamala support pic.twitter.com/AgvkHQ6t0N — stephanie anne (@StephanieAnnCou) December 3, 2019