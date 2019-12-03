Trump Trolls Kamala Harris' Exit And Gets Hilariously Burned

After Sen. Kamala Harris dropped out of the 2020 primary race on Tuesday, President Donald Trump decided to taunt her under the guise of sympathy.
But the California Democrat didn’t let him win that particular battle. She responded to his shade-throwing by promising that she’d be seeing him again.
It started when Trump posted this disingenuous tweet saying, “We will miss you Kamala!”
Harris responded just six minutes later to suggest that he need not “miss” her because they’ll probably be running into each other very soon.
Harris may no longer be running for president, but her tweet won the support of many Twitter users.
