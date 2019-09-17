'Mamala Kamala' Harris Becomes First Woman To 'Slow Jam The News' On 'Tonight Show'

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) became the first woman to “Slow Jam The News” on “The Tonight Show” Monday and, oh baby, it was “Hot Girl Summer.”

Jimmy Fallon joined in with Tariq Trotter of The Roots and Harris rapped some sweet resistance.

“Ever since Barack left, we’ve been off track. But Kamala is trying to get us back to black,” Trotter crooned.

When Harris declared she aims to put an “end to fracking once and for all,” Fallon sang: “Mamala Kamala just don’t give a frack. She took a good look at Mother Earth and decided it’s a MILF: A Mother I’d Like to Fix.”

Trotter chimed in: “The planet is a MILF, man. Awwright. When it comes to climate she’s a real frontrunner. She’s heatin’ up like it’s still ‘Hot Girl Summer.’”

Check out the video above to watch the segment.