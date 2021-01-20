Rob Carr via Getty Images Doug Emhoff, Vice President Kamala Harris, Cole Emhoff, Ella Emhoff, and former Vice President Mike Pence stand as Lady Gaga sings the National Anthem at the inauguration on Jan. 20.

From a sartorial perspective, the coats took center stage at the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. There was first lady Jill Biden’s custom blue Markarian coat and dress ensemble, Michelle Obama’s plum Sergio Hudson look and Harris’ purple Christopher John Rogers coat.

Another fan favorite was Harris’ stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, who sported a plaid Miu Miu coat with embellished shoulders and a large embroidered white collar. She wore a Batsheva dress underneath and topped the look with a black mask and a Loeffler Randall headband to hold back her center-parted curls.

Twitter users praised the look and even referred to the 21-year-old daughter of second gentleman Doug Emhoff and his ex-wife, Kerstin Emhoff, as the “first daughter of Bushwick.”

first daughter of bushwick and second daughter of the country, ella emhoff, arrives pic.twitter.com/CO3laQXkY9 — Ben Kesslen (@benkesslen) January 20, 2021

Ella Emhoff is an artist and textile design student specializing in knitwear at Parsons School of Design in New York City. The college senior told Garage magazine in November that she aspires to have her own knitwear brand someday. In the same interview, she spoke about potentially creating her own Inauguration Day outfit.

“I want to, but like I was saying before, my style and my practice are so different, but I think I might have to just make an exception because for such a momentous occasion,” she said. “I think it does require a pretty momentous outfit.”

Ella Emhoff is no stranger to eye-catching style choices. She frequently shows off her colorful hand-knit clothing and accessories and other looks on Instagram.

When Biden and Harris took the stage in Delaware to celebrate their election victory on Nov. 7, Ella Emhoff wore a pinstripe Frankie Shop suit, which also attracted social media attention. Twitter users have praised her decision to sport her natural curls as well.

Everyone's talking about Ella Emhoff's sparkly coat but can I just say how nice it is to see Jewish curls in their natural if slightly windblown state in a town of near-universal blow-drying and hair ironing? — Garance Franke-Ruta (@thegarance) January 20, 2021

Ooof. Guys. I am just now processing Ella Emhoff's look. The doily-evoking collar, the bling because you must, the metal glasses that enhance the sassy expressions, the curls — it's all very Jewish grandma-chic in the best way. pic.twitter.com/UabwcWMO0E — Lior Zaltzman (@liorca) January 20, 2021

Harris became “Momala” to Ella Emhoff and her brother, Cole Emhoff, when she married their dad in 2014. Ella Emhoff told The New York Times in January that she hopes Doug Emhoff’s departure from the private sector for his second gentleman role gives him the opportunity to explore his creative side.

“I hope he takes up another hobby. I hope he starts knitting, like I do,” she said. “I think it’ll be a good time for him to slow down and just, I don’t know, like appreciate life. And tap into a lot of the things that he couldn’t do because he was working so much or had these time constraints. I hope that it opens up some of those creative outlets, but that’s obviously just me, the creative child.”