Kamala Harris Releases 15 Years' Worth Of Tax Returns

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) released 15 years’ worth of her tax returns on Sunday, providing more years of tax records than any of the other Democratic presidential candidates to date.

The returns, which span from 2004 to 2018, cover her time working as San Francisco district attorney, California attorney general and a U.S. senator. Since her 2014 marriage, Harris has filed jointly with husband Douglas Emhoff, an attorney. Together, the two had an adjusted gross income last year of about $1.9 million, receiving a $700,000 federal tax bill, according to The Associated Press.

Individually, Harris reported a 2018 income of roughly $477,000, about $157,000 of which came from her job as a lawmaker and the rest of which was reported as net income earned from her memoir “The Truths We Hold.”

A campaign aide told CNN that Harris supports congressional legislation requiring presidential candidates to release their tax returns to the public.

The news comes on the heels of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-Vt.) announcement last week that he will release his returns by Monday. Having released only one year’s worth of returns during his 2016 presidential run, the senator plans to now make public 10 years of returns.

Democratic contenders who have already released some of their returns include Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) in March and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.). Warren made public 11 years’ worth, while Klobuchar gave 12 years’ worth.