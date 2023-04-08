What's Hot

S Club 7 Singer Paul Cattermole Dead At 46

Priscilla Presley Addresses Rumored Beef With Granddaughter Riley Keough

Man Kills Hostage At California Park After Wounding Officer

20 Of The Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs This Week

Shania Twain Addresses Backlash To Her Daring CMT Awards Looks

Spanish Actor Ana Obregón Welcomes Her Late Son’s Baby Via Surrogate

Tennessee Republican Abruptly Leaves Interview As CNN Grills Him On Expulsions

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Justice Department Files Immediate Appeal To Abortion Pill Ruling

I'm A Married Mom. Here's What Happened When I Secretly Became A Phone Sex Operator.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Convinced People To Distrust Vaccines. Now He’s Running For President.

Alvin Bragg Pushes Back Against Jim Jordan's Subpoena Of Ex-Manhattan Prosecutor

Politicskamala harrisTennessee Legislature

Kamala Harris Backs 'Tennessee 3' With Powerful Message On Democracy

"It wasn’t about the three of these leaders, it was about who they were representing," the vice president said in a speech at Fisk University in Nashville.
Ben Blanchet

Vice President Kamala Harris delivered a fiery address Friday that highlighted the meaning of democracy as she defended the actions of the “Tennessee Three,” the Democratic lawmakers who faced expulsion from the GOP-controlled state House for participating in a protest against gun violence.

Harris’ speech at Nashville’s Fisk University followed votes in the state House on Thursday that ousted two Black state representatives, Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, for leading protesters in chants on the House floor. But the third Democrat, state Rep. Gloria Johnson, who is white and who also took part in the protests, held on to her seat by a single vote.

The protests at the state Capitol were in response to a school shooting last month in Nashville that left seven people dead, including three children and the shooter.

Harris said Friday that the state House’s act “wasn’t about the three” Democrats. “It’s about whose voices they were channeling. Understand that.”

“And is that not what a democracy allows? Democracy says, ‘You don’t silence the people. You do not stifle the people. You don’t turn off their microphones when they are speaking about the importance of life and liberty.’”

Watch a part of Harris’ speech below:

(H/T Mediaite)

Go To Homepage
Ben Blanchet - null

Popular in the Community