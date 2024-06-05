PoliticsDonald TrumpJimmy Kimmelkamala harris

Kamala Harris Smacks Trump With Blunt Reality Check Over 'Cheaters'

The vice president revealed her reaction to the former president's guilty verdict in his hush money case.
Ed Mazza
By 

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday night shut down claims by Donald Trump and his allies that his conviction on 34 felony charges in New York was the result of a “rigged” process.

“Let’s think about this: A jury of 12 people ― peers ― over the course of six weeks deliberated on the evidence and facts and unanimously determined guilt [for] 34 felony counts,” she told Jimmy Kimmel. “There was a defense attorney who actively participated in selecting that jury, who actively made decisions about witnesses to call, witnesses to cross-examine, and the jury made their decision.”

Trump’s complaints, she indicated, are about something else entirely.

“I think that the reality is cheaters don’t like getting caught and being held accountable,” she told Kimmel.

Harris urged Americans to look ahead to November.

“I think the American people want to know that there is a president who believes they are accountable to the people,” she said.

“And who’s allowed to travel overseas,” Kimmel added, a reference to likely travel problems Trump may face now that he is a convicted felon.

See more of the interview below:

|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot