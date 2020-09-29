Kamala Harris Hammers Trump With The Burning Debt Questions He Won’t Answer

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), the Democratic candidate for vice president, says Americans need to know more about President Donald Trump’s reported massive debt.

“We should know,” Harris told MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell on Monday night after The New York Times reported that Trump had $421 million in debt, much of which was coming due over the next four years.

“Tell us: Who do you owe the money to?” she asked. “And do you owe debt to any foreign nation?”

She added:

“Do you owe anybody money who is impacted by any decision you make as president of the United States? We need to know that. The American people have a right to know that when the president of the United States acts, he acts with their priorities in mind, not with his priorities in mind.”

Harris said Trump already puts his political priorities ahead of Americans. Now, he’s putting his personal interests ahead of the people by refusing to disclose details about his debt.

“Apparently he owes a lot of money, maybe to a lot of people,” she said.

The Times report also detailed how Trump had paid little to nothing in taxes most years going back a decade and a half, including just $750 in taxes in both 2016 and 2017.

Trump has dismissed the allegations as “fake news” while simultaneously claiming the newspaper used “illegally obtained information” on his taxes to compile the report.

