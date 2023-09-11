Kamala Harris Has 4 Words When Asked About 'Threat' Of Trump Victory

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Vice President Kamala Harris answered CBS’ Margaret Brennan with silence after the “Face the Nation” host questioned her about former President Donald Trump’s possible return to the White House. (You can check out the exchange below)

“Are you taking the threat of a second Trump presidency seriously enough?” Brennan asked Harris before a roughly two-second-long pause.

“I don’t understand the question,” Harris replied.

Brennan went on to describe Harris as “dismissive” of Republican criticism aimed at her and President Joe Biden before pointing to Trump’s performance in national polls.

A number of polls released in the past month found either a thin lead for one of the candidates or a tie race between both Trump and Biden.

“When you look at current polling, the frontrunner for a Republican nomination is the former president, the 45th president,” Brennan added to Harris.

“We will win reelection,” Harris responded while the host chimed in.

“Do you feel,” said Brennan before Harris cut in.

“We will win, we will win reelection. There is too much at stake and the American people know it,” Harris said.

The tense exchange between the two followed Brennan touching on Republicans taking aim at Harris as they linger on concerns that Biden, who would turn 86 at the end of his term, won’t be able to finish his second term.

Brennan later noted Democrats concerned with Biden’s age as well and cited a recent Wall Street Journal poll that found two-thirds of Democrats describing Biden as “too old” to run for president.

“Are you prepared to be commander in chief?” Brennan asked.