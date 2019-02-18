Kamala Harris 'Deeply' Disturbed That Trump Reportedly Heeded Putin Over U.S. Intelligence

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) on Monday said it was “deeply disturbing,” “shameful” and the “height of irresponsibility” that President Donald Trump took the advice of Russian President Vladimir Putin over the counsel of U.S. intelligence officials, as reported by former acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe.

McCabe revealed Sunday on “60 Minutes” that Trump dismissed warnings from American intelligence that North Korea had developed an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of reaching California, because Putin told him it was impossible. McCabe said Trump declared in a briefing, “I believe Putin.”

Harris addressed the controversy ahead of a New Hampshire town hall meeting where she stumped for the presidency.

NEW: @KamalaHarris responds to @60Minutes McCabe intvw “The idea that the president of the US would take the word of [Putin] over the intel community is the height of irresponsibility and shameful” pic.twitter.com/Kr3z6r8Wqv — Bo Erickson (@BoKnowsNews) February 18, 2019

“I find that deeply troubling,” Harris said when asked about McCabe’s comments. “Members of the intelligence community ... are a group of incredibly dedicated, skilled professionals who dedicate their lives, often at great sacrifice,” to gather reliable information.

“The idea that the president of the United States would take the word of the head of Russia over the [American] intelligence community ... is the height of irresponsibility and shameful,” added Harris, who serves on the Senate Intelligence Committee.