Right-Wingers Obsess Over Kamala Harris’ Music Picks While Smoking Pot In College

You’ve never really made it in politics until you’ve inspired a conspiracy theory and now there’s one about Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) that’s a doozy.

On Monday, the Democratic presidential candidate told the hosts of the New York City radio show “The Breakfast Club” that she supports legalization of marijuana because “I think it gives a lot of people joy.”

Harris also admitted that she’d smoked a joint in college.

Naturally, the cannabis comments got a lot of play in the mainstream media, but conservative outlets focused on another part of the interview.

At one point, host DJ Envy asked the senator what music she liked and then another host, Charlamagne Tha God, quickly jumped in to ask what music she listened to while high in college.

In a clip posted on Twitter, Harris appears to answer DJ Envy’s question, saying that she likes Snoop Dogg and Tupac Shakur (as well as Cardi B), while laughing off the query posed by Charlamagne Tha God.

But the close proximity of the two questions could make it sound as if Harris were saying she listened to Tupac and Snoop Dogg in college ― which would be impossible since she graduated from Howard University in 1986, five years before Tupac’s first album and six before Snoop Dogg’s recording debut.

Right-wing outlets like Fox News and Breitbart took Harris’ response to the first question as a response to the second.

Twitter users joined in, accusing the senator of not being truthful or suggesting she was too high to remember which rap artists she liked in college.

Admittedly, some comments were pretty damn funny in an old-school kind of way.

HuffPost reached out to Harris’ spokesman, Ian Sams, to ask what music she listened to back in the mid-1980s.

“I’m sorry, but I’m not gonna be able to suss out the music she listened to 35 years ago right now. Got a lot of other stuff on my plate,” Sams said.

But in case you want to know more about the senator’s musical tastes, Sam pointed to her Mood Mix take with Stephen Colbert last month and a Spotify playlist she put together in 2017.

During Tuesday’s episode of “The View,” Meghan McCain called Harris’ comments a “weird lie.”

“She’s either smoking marijuana after the time she said she is or she was listening to different albums or she’s misremembering,” McCain said, adding that it all reminded her of the skepticism surrounding Hillary Clinton’s love of hot sauce during the 2016 campaign.

However, co-host Sunny Hostin predicted that the incident wouldn’t affect Harris’ presidential candidacy for one simple reason.

“I will say that Trump has lowered the bar so low that it’s not going to matter if she smoked pot during Tupac or Biggie or Beyoncé or anything,” Hostin said.