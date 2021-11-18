Harris Pushes Back Against Reports Of West Wing Tensions

Vice President Kamala Harris said Thursday she doesn’t feel underused, pushing back against media reports of White House tensions between her office and the president’s.

“I’m very, very excited about the work that we have accomplished,” Harris said in an interview aired on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” “But I am also absolutely, absolutely clear-eyed that there is a lot more to do, and we’re gonna get it done.”

Some media reports have suggested tensions in the West Wing over Harris’ job performance and suggested she feels sidelined. Asked by ABC’s George Stephanopoulos if she feels “misused or underused,” Harris said, “No, I don’t.”