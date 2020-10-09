Watch Kamala Harris Rap 'You Have A Fly On Your Head' In Tweaked Remix

Viewers this week celebrated the fly that landed on Vice President Mike Pence’s head during the vice presidential debate. Now they can vibe to it. (Watch the video below.)

An edited remix posted Thursday by Eclectic Method features Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris appearing to rap “you have a fly on your head” repeatedly as it splices together debate moments.

It’s catchy, it’s topical and it’s a comedy winner for people on both sides of the aisle.

Well, those with a sense of humor anyway:

We want to know what you’re hearing on the ground from the candidates. If you get any interesting ― or suspicious! ― campaign mailers, robocalls or hear anything else you think we should know about, email us at scoops@huffpost.com.