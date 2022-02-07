Skating phenom Kamila Valieva stunned the world again at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Monday, becoming the first woman to land a quadruple jump in the Games’ history. The 15-year-old nailed another quad for good measure during her free skate for the team event. (Watch the videos below.)
Valieva led the Russians to the gold medal. The United States, fueled by a strong skate from ice dancing pair Madison Chock and Evan Bates, took silver. Japan won bronze.
Valieva is earning the lion’s share of the skating buzz so far. On Sunday, she became just the fourth woman to land a triple axel in the Olympics.
But Monday’s feat emphatically put her competition on notice for the individual figure skating event.
Check out her four-rotations-in-the-air quad at regular speed and slow-mo.
Valieva completed a quad Salchow and a quad toeloop, but fell on a subsequent quad toeloop.
She admitted that the weight of expectations can be difficult.
“I do feel this burden a bit, this pressure, because this is my first season among adult skaters,” she said, per The Associated Press. “I believe that I’m coping with this pressure, and sometimes it even pushes me forward. It helps me.”