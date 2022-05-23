Republican Candidate’s Bonkers Campaign Sign Has Everyone Puzzled

A Republican candidate seeking the party’s nomination to run for governor in Georgia held an event with a “Jesus Guns Babies” sign on her bus as she insisted that the state is a Christian theocracy.

“We’re gonna do a political rally and we’re gonna honor Jesus,” Kandiss Taylor said on Sunday, then dismissed any notion of separation of church and state.

“We are the church,” she said. “We run this state.”

She launched into a confusing explanation about how the church, as a business, can’t control the government “monetarily,” but that the church’s people do in fact control the government.

Advertisement

“We are the church, and if it’s of, by and for the people, the church runs the state of Georgia,” she said. “This is our state. We decide what happens.”

GA GOP Gov candidate Kandiss Taylor today: “We’re gonna do a political rally and we’re gonna honor Jesus .. They’re not gonna tell us ‘separation of church and state.’ We are the church! We run this state! .. The church runs the state of Georgia!” pic.twitter.com/CP19s4KKSL — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) May 22, 2022

Taylor is polling a distant third in the Republican gubernatorial primary, with about 6 percent ― well behind incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp, whose biggest challenger is former Sen. David Perdue.

Twitter users called out Taylor for her push toward theocracy... and in particular her puzzling “Jesus Guns Babies” sign:

Advertisement

Jesus does not gun babies. There weren’t even any guns in the days of Jesus. Jesus Guns Babies indeed 😂🤪🙄🙄 https://t.co/osyVDSNuDc — Richard Williamson (@rcwmsn) May 22, 2022

“Jesus, Guns, Babies” has become the new GOP slogan. Ironic, considering they only care about one of the three listed and it isn’t Jesus or babies. — Erie Siobhan 🇺🇸 (@ErieNotEerie) May 22, 2022

This deranged "MAGA Christian" woman was an elementary school guidance counselor x 19 years before becoming a knows-nothing-about-the-Constitution candidate. Imagine all the junior MAGAphiles she groomed in Georgia.

JESUS! GUNS! BABIES! THEOCRACY!` https://t.co/migMTiPzZU — Steve Shearer (@PiquedPensioner) May 22, 2022

"Jesus • Guns • Babies" is the most succinct possible statement of the grassroots Republican/MAGA platform: the word "White" is implied. Oh, and shooting people who don't obey.



If any of these maniacs gain power, we can't say we weren't warned. https://t.co/NLkOE9FH1l — Michael Marshall Smith (@ememess) May 22, 2022

"Jesus Guns Babies," well if Jesus does it why is this abortion thing so divisive, Isn't gunning babies worse that the morning after pill? https://t.co/PoOUhfrtex — Titus (@TitusNation) May 23, 2022

Advertisement

The Jesus Guns Babies lady is now campaigning on killing sheriffs. https://t.co/V1oskb3VUi — Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) May 22, 2022

Jesus was totally woke. I'm not sure why so many of his followers think that's a bad thing now.



Pretty sure he would've been appalled by this ridiculous "Jesus Guns Babies" thing, and most of the stuff folks are doing in his name these days. — Khashoggi’s Ghost 🇺🇦🌻 (@UROCKlive1) May 22, 2022

"Jesus Guns & Babies" is my least favorite Warren Zevon song #LouderThanMAGA https://t.co/rsHq8a1KpM — Tara Dublin 🇺🇦🌻 (@taradublinrocks) May 22, 2022