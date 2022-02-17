GOP Politician's 'Jesus Guns Babies' Slogan Has Twitter Firing Off Jokes

If simplicity is the key to good communication, a woman running to be the governor of Georgia has made it extremely easy for voters to know her priorities.

That’s because Kandiss Taylor is running in the GOP gubernatorial primary with a campaign slogan of “Jesus Guns Babies.”

Taylor’s website says she’s an educator with two decades of experience, but for some reason she chose not to put commas after “Jesus” or “Guns.”

Although Taylor probably intended the slogan to be red meat for conservative Georgia voters, it started trending on social media after it turned out to be appetizing to snarky Twitter users too.

"Jesus guns babies" is a hell of a campaign slogan. pic.twitter.com/cS6UzO3UgR — Arieh Kovler (@ariehkovler) February 17, 2022

Only in the mind of a Christian nationalist is "Jesus, Guns, Babies" ideologically consistent. https://t.co/0sr1yYdZU3 — Eric Sprankle, PsyD (@DrSprankle) February 17, 2022

“Jesus Guns Babies” is in the running for worst campaign slogan ever. pic.twitter.com/8dK7KC2L6k — Guthrie Graves-Fitzsimmons (@GuthrieGF) February 17, 2022

Jesus Guns Babies is trending on Twitter, and I feel like there should be a Wordle-type game for guessing the context. pic.twitter.com/LwJarQt85a — Tim Akimoff (@timakimoff) February 17, 2022

This would have been an amazing late 90s Nirvana album. https://t.co/ueItRXrI3G — Seth Masket (@smotus) February 17, 2022

Wow the @KandissTaylor #GAGov latest game of Marry-Fuck-Kill is going to be really tough choices for @GOP fans! pic.twitter.com/kYhworsdBQ — Chad O'Connor (@chadoconnor) February 17, 2022

Jesus Guns Babies sounds like the name of an early 2000s screamo band https://t.co/oYw9Oc892x — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) February 17, 2022

"Jesus, Guns, Babies" ah yes, the evangelical trinity https://t.co/ntuhTSm0TH — J.R.R(ings of Power). Jokin (@joshcarlosjosh) February 17, 2022

Georgia gubernatorial candidate: “Jesus, guns, babies.”



Georgia ranks 38th in the nation in child and family well-being and firearms are the first-leading cause of death among children and teens in the state. I’m guessing she won’t make this better… #gapol pic.twitter.com/H0raJ7a9BE — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) February 17, 2022

I did not see this coming from Republican Jesus who apparently spreads the gospel by the bullet as he guns down babies



Jesus Guns Babies?#JesusGunsBabies https://t.co/mA5JcvKDhI pic.twitter.com/M6i7W2YUQX — Tomi T Ahonen Nostradamus of the Protected Class (@tomiahonen) February 17, 2022

Jesus. Guns. Babies. Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV. — Cliff Schecter (@cliffschecter) February 17, 2022

Jesus Guns Babies?!



Someone like this is impossible to satire because they ARE satire. pic.twitter.com/ohPVNHsYCT — Steve Hofstetter (@SteveHofstetter) February 17, 2022