GOP Politician's 'Jesus Guns Babies' Slogan Has Twitter Firing Off Jokes

If simplicity is the key to good communication, a woman running to be the governor of Georgia has made it extremely easy for voters to know her priorities.
That’s because Kandiss Taylor is running in the GOP gubernatorial primary with a campaign slogan of “Jesus Guns Babies.”
Taylor’s website says she’s an educator with two decades of experience, but for some reason she chose not to put commas after “Jesus” or “Guns.”
Although Taylor probably intended the slogan to be red meat for conservative Georgia voters, it started trending on social media after it turned out to be appetizing to snarky Twitter users too.