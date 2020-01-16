Bystander Stops Kangaroo From Drowning Dog: 'If I Wasn't There, That Dog Was Dead'

A small dog picked a fight with a big kangaroo ― and it almost ended in tragedy for the petite pup.

The terrier-like pooch barked at a 5-foot-tall ’roo, then chased the marsupial into the Pine River in Brisbane, eastern Australia, on Monday.

But the kangaroo sought to wreak revenge by drowning its canine tormentor.

A small dog and kangaroo have gone toe to toe in a bizarre tussle a Brisbane river. Witnesses filmed the clash that started on land before the pair plunged into the water. https://t.co/JkJj1kxZpm #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/4VAYTIqNAf — 7NEWS Sydney (@7NewsSydney) January 14, 2020

Bystander Jono Lonie witnessed the skirmish from his boat nearby and sprang into action to save the dog.

“The kangaroo turned around and started drowning the dog. It went under a good four or five times,” Lonie told 7 News.

“I just put the boat back in the water and went and got the dog,” he continued. “If I wasn’t there, that dog was dead.”

The entire incident was caught on camera by one of Lonie’s friends and the video is now going viral. The dog was later reunited with its owner.

The kangaroo swam back to shore and fled the scene.