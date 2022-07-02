Kangaroo Escapes Captivity Thanks To The Help Of Another Animal

A kangaroo hopped free from an enclosure thanks to one smart animal friend who set him loose in Louisiana.

Baxter, a joey at a Baton Rouge enclosure, got loose with the help of a parrot named Thor who learned to open a door, his owners told WBRZ-TV.

Thor is one of a number of birds part of the owners’ non-profit Bird Recovery International.

The non-profit’s “ultimate goal,” according to its website, is to help wild parrot species and improve ways to release them “into the wild.”

The joey’s stint out in the open world surprised Braden and Ethan Nelson as they were driving down the road.

″[Braden] said, ‘there’s a kangaroo on the side of the road!’ I was like what are you talking about? I turn around, and sure enough, there was a kangaroo,” Ethan told WBRZ-TV.

As a result of the escape, the kangaroo’s owners – who previously owned a zoo – now have to give Baxter up due to a local law, according to WBRZ-TV.

