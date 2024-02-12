Kansas City Chiefs Win Super Bowl 2024 In Legendary Repeat

The Kansas City Chiefs became the first repeat Super Bowl champions in nearly two decades on Sunday, surging to victory with a final score of 25-22 over the San Francisco 49ers in overtime.
The team is the first to repeat Super Bowl victories since the Patriots in 2003 and 2004. The Chiefs came from behind after ending the first half 3-10 to tie the 49ers before an overtime round, just the second in Super Bowl history.
“Is it a dynasty?” CBS’s Tracy Wolfson asked Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes after the victory.
“It’s the start of one,” he replied. “We’re not done.”
The game was tied 16-16 with just two minutes left in play before the 49ers went for another field goal. 49ers Rookie Jake Moody planted the kick through the goal posts from 53 yards. The Chiefs backed that up with a field goal of their own with just seconds left in play.
Under the league’s new overtime rules, each team had a chance at possession. The 49ers were first to score with a field goal, but the Chiefs were able to come out ahead with a touchdown of their own.
“I blacked out when I caught the ball,” Chiefs’ wide receiver Mecole Hardman said after he nabbed the game-winning pass.
Head coach Andy Reid has solidified the team as a dynasty on the rise and cemented his own legacy as an all-star steward of the franchise.
“An epic Super Bowl for an epic season,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told the crowd afterwards.
Mahomes has now won three Super Bowl championships, just the fifth starting quarterback to do so after Tom Brady, Joe Montana, Terry Bradshaw and Troy Aikman. He’s only the second ― joining Aikman ― to do so before his 30th birthday.