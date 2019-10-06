Kansas Bar Shooting Leaves 4 Dead, 5 Injured

A mass shooting early Sunday at a bar in Kansas City, Kansas, left at least four people dead and five others injured, police said.

Kansas City police responded to a report of a shooting at Tequila KC Bar around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. They found four people ― all Hispanic males ― shot dead inside. The five wounded people were transported to a hospital in stable condition, reported The Associated Press.

Police are still investigating whether there was one or multiple shooters. No arrests have been made in the case and a motive has not yet been established.

Getting a closer look at the scene. Still very active. Many people here trying to get an update on what happened, unsure if they are family members. @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/oQCEcTjEtI — Jordan Betts (@JordanBettsTV) October 6, 2019

Thomas Tomasic, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department, told reporters Sunday that investigators determined a handgun was used in the attack after finding handgun shells at the scene.

Detectives are searching for surveillance footage to help in their investigation, Tomasic told local NBC affiliate KSHB-TV.

“We do not have a good-enough description yet to put anything out for a suspect or suspects,” he said. “We don’t even know how many.”

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also responded to the shooting.

Tequila KC Bar, located in the Riverview neighborhood of Kansas City, is a private members-only bar, reported KSHB-TV.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.