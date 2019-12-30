Cop Resigns After Writing 'Pig' Insult On Coffee Cup And Blaming McDonald's Workers

A Kansas police officer has resigned after falsely accusing McDonald’s workers of writing “fucking pig” on the officer’s coffee cup after writing it himself, officials said.

In a joint news conference Monday (above) with a representative of McDonald’s, Herington Police Chief Brian Hornaday called the cup incident a “hoax” and a “black eye” on law enforcement.

McDonald’s had nothing to do “whatsoever” with writing the insult on the cup, he said. “This was completely and solely fabricated by a Herington police officer who is no longer employed with our agency,” Hornaday added.

Hornaday had shared a photo of the cup in an angry Facebook post following the officer’s complaint on Saturday. The post has been removed.

BREAKING: Herington Police Chief Brian Hornaday said an officer that had been employed with the department for 2 months made up this whole incident.



The officer said it was meant to be a joke.https://t.co/tlic4yS2cv — KSNT News (@KSNTNews) December 31, 2019

Hornaday said the actions of the former officer “are in no way reflective of the values or character of the typical Herington police officer.”

The cop, a former military police officer, had been with the department for two months. He was not identified. The claim was intended to be a “joke,” Hornaday said the officer told him.

McDonald’s managers studied video surveillance footage following the incident and determined that an employee was not responsible.

Workers “have the utmost respect for all members of law enforcement and the military, and were troubled by the accusation made,” the owner of the franchise told NBC affiliate KSNT-TV.