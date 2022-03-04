Kansas School Shooting Leaves 2 Injured, Police Say

Two people were injured during a school shooting in Kansas, police said.

Olathe East High School was placed on lockdown Friday morning after a school resource officer and school administrator were both shot and injured.

The Olathe Police Department said a suspect is in custody and that no students were injured.

“If your loved one was injured, you would have already been contacted by the police department,” the school district said in a tweet. The district said it’s arranging for students to be picked up by their families.

Police said they are planning to hold a press conference.