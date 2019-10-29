Kanye West Brags About $68 Million Tax Refund In 'Airpool Karaoke'

Kanye West’s accountant must be heaven-sent.

In Monday’s airplane version of James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke” called “Airpool Karaoke” (above), West told “The Late Late Show” host that God is using the rapper’s wealth to flex. Apparently the almighty steered the “Jesus Is King” singer toward a hefty IRS refund as part of that plan.

“He’s using me to show off,” West said. “Last year I made $115 million and still ended up $35 million in debt. This year I looked up and I just got $68 million returned to me on my tax returns.”

West and Corden flew on a jet with more than 100 members of the rapper’s chorus. They sang material from the new album “Jesus Is King,” plus the older tune “Jesus Walks.”

But the flight really took off when West riffed on his life. Speaking of his five years of marriage to Kim Kardashian, he said, smiling: “Marriage years are different than human. ... Every marriage year is like 100 years. It’s like 500 years of marriage.”

Corden scoffed at West’s notion that he made marriage cool again, saying “everybody” thought it was cool for him to marry Kardashian.

“Not Kris Humphries,” West shot back.

If God could fire off a rimshot, that would have been the perfect moment.

Fly with West and Corden above.