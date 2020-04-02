Kanye West's High School Art Valued At Thousands Of Dollars On 'Antiques Roadshow'

Woolley then notes that by age 17, when West was at the Polaris School, he had “already been studying at these extraordinary artistic institutions, and my favorite part of this flyer is actually the very end” ― where there’s a passing reference to his work in music “as well.”

West’s cousin-in-law explains that the star’s late mother, Donda West, was the reason he was so well-trained.

“She traveled all around the world and he went everywhere with her,” the cousin-in-law says, adding: “His mother pushed him to do anything that he wanted to do and made sure that it was available for him.”

Woolley offered a measured appraisal, telling West’s cousin-in-law that while the rapper is “a controversial figure with his opinions and his career, I don’t think anyone can deny the fact that he has extraordinary talent and I think that, in time, I would expect these to continue to appreciate.”

“To have early pieces like this from someone who really will be an important cultural figure of our time I think is really fantastic,” she says.