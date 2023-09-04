Kanye West And Bianca Censori 'Banned For Life' From Venice Boat Company After NSFW Incident

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Kanye West and his partner Bianca Censori have reportedly been “banned for life” following a lewd act on a Venice boat.

West, who legally changed his name to “Ye,” sparked controversy last week after being photographed in an indecent position with the Australian architectural designer while embarking on a canal boat ride in Venice.

In several viral snapshots, the Yeezy mogul, 46, was captured with his pants down and his bare bottom exposed during the ride as Censori, 28, appeared to be kneeling down between his legs.

After the photos began circulating on social media last week, the boat company issued a statement on Sunday stating that the couple is indefinitely prohibited from ever sailing with the vessel again.

The boating company, Venezia Turismo Motoscafi, told Daily Mail Australia that it was “completely unaware” of the incident and the famous pair would have been kicked off the boat if the driver had noticed their public exposure.

“The driver had to keep a lookout for traffic and did not see these obscenities,” the statement read. “If this had happened, he would have immediately disembarked and reported the transgressors to those in authority.”

The Italian rental company noted that “a third person on board the taxi” who was riding with Ye and Censori had “obstructed the captain’s view” to the back of the boat.

The company slammed the couple’s explicit moment, telling the outlet: “We completely dissociate ourselves from such acts and behavior.”

It added: “Mr. West and his wife will certainly no longer be welcome on board our company’s boats.”

Representatives for Ye and Censori did not respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

The “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” rapper reportedly tied the knot with Censori back in January during a non-legally binding wedding ceremony in Beverly Hills.