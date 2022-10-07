Kanye West Reveals Who He Wants To Play Him In A Biopic

Kanye West has his mind set on which star he wants to play him in a movie.

The “Donda” rapper, who formally changed his name to Ye, took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal his thoughts on who he thinks would best portray him, should a film based on his life ever be made.

“My pick is Jamie Foxx One of the greatest geniuses,” he wrote in a since-deleted post about the Oscar winner.

The hitmaker also asked his 18 million followers who they wanted to see play him in a “Ye movie,” Page Six reported.

Ye and Foxx have linked up several times in the past for multiple projects, including Ye’s 2004 “College Dropout’ single “Slow Jamz” and 2005’s “Late Registration” hit “Gold Digger.” In 2005, the rapper also guest-featured on Foxx’s hit “Extravaganza.”

In February, the two men reunited on Instagram Live, teasing fans that they would share a new collaboration in the future.

“I told you, back at that time, man, that [Kanye] was young and hungry,” Foxx told viewers, speaking about their song “Slow Jamz.” “Now look at us. There’s a reason we ran into each other. Can’t wait for y’all to see the next step.”

West recently ignited controversy for wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt during his YZY SZN 9 fashion show at Paris Fashion Week on Monday.

The phrase is considered a hate slogan by civil rights groups like the Anti-Defamation League. The Southern Poverty Law Center notes that it was created as “a racist response to the civil rights movement Black Lives Matter.”

Ye reacted to the backlash against his decision to wear the slogan in a series of since-deleted posts on Instagram Tuesday morning.

In one post, he wrote: “Everyone knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam. Now it’s over. You’re welcome.”

In an interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Thursday, the Grammy winner defended his controversial fashion statement.