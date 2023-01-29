What's Hot

Tyre Nichols Remembered As Beautiful Soul With Creative Eye

Trump Opens 2024 Run, Says He's 'More Committed' Than Ever

Protests Erupt Nationwide After Video Footage Shows Memphis Police Beating Tyre Nichols

A Tiny Radioactive Capsule Has Been Lost In Australia

Jim Jordan's Fearmongering Question Prompts Withering 1-Word Reply From Stephen King

Here's How To See Rare Green Comet Zooming Our Way For First Time In 50,000 Years

Priscilla Presley Contests Her Daughter's Estate, Challenges 'Validity' Of Signature

3 Charged Over Alleged Plot To Kill Exiled Iranian-American Author In New York

25 Arrested Over Alleged Fake Nursing Diploma Scam In Florida

Ivanka Trump Is Turned Into M3GAN As Fallon Mocks Her Dad's Rally

Ted Cruz’s Hypocrisy Gets The Game Show Treatment In New Spoof

Obamas: Killing Of Tyre Nichols A 'Painful Reminder' Of America's Police Problem

Celebritykanye west TMZVentura County, California

Police Investigating After Kanye West Is Filmed Grabbing Woman's Cell Phone

"Y’all ain’t gonna run up on me like that," West can be heard telling the woman through the car window as she photographs him.
Mary Papenfuss

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

An irritated Ye — formerly known as Kanye West — was caught on video when he apparently snatched a woman’s cell phone from her hands as she photographed him from inside her car and hurled it into the street.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to a number of publications that Ye was under investigation for alleged battery after the office received a complaint about the confrontation on Friday.

Ye left the area before sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene, TMZ reported.

The unidentified woman and West, who had been traveling in his car, were both stopped at a stoplight in Newbury Park in southern California when the rapper approached the woman’s vehicle.

“Y’all ain’t gonna run up on me like that. If I say stop” the newlywed (who married Yeezy designer Bianca Censori earlier this month) can be heard telling the woman through the car window.

“I wasn’t running,” she answers.

She continued to hold her phone up and photographed West as he demanded, “Stop with your cameras.”

“I know, but, Kanye, you’re a celebrity,” she said. Before she could finish her sentence, West yanked the phone from her hands and hurled it into the street.

He then returned to his SUV and drove off, TMZ reported.

No one was injured in the confrontation, and there were no arrests as of late Friday, reported The Ventura County Star.

Responses from Twitter followers were split, with some saying fans should leave him alone, and others saying people are free to photograph whom they please.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Mary Papenfuss - Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community