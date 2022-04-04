Kanye West Won't Be Performing At Coachella This Year

Kanye West will not be performing at this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California.

The 44-year-old rapper, who now goes by the name “Ye,” was set to headline the festival with performances on both Sundays of the event but reportedly dropped out with less than two weeks’ notice.

An unnamed source from West’s camp confirmed the news to Variety. Rolling Stone and the Los Angeles Times also confirmed the report.

Coachella, which runs from April 15-17 and April 22-24, will still feature Harry Styles and Billie Eilish as headlining acts.

West was absent from the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday after being banned for his inflammatory remarks toward his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, and TV personality Trevor Noah.

Although he wasn’t present, West nabbed two Grammys for Best Melodic Rap Performance and Best Rap Song.

West was also banned from Instagram in March for 24 hours after violating the platform’s hate speech, bullying and harassment policies for his online attacks on all three celebrities.