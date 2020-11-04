Kanye West Concedes 2020 Election But Signals He Isn’t Done

Kanye West conceded the 2020 presidential election early Wednesday morning with just three words.

The rapper-turned-independent-presidential-candidate tweeted out a photo of his silhouette in front of an election map.

The photo was originally captioned, “WELP… KANYE 2024,” though in a subsequent post, West dropped the “Welp,” according to Mediaite.

Although West never had a chance to win the election, he picked up more than 10,000 votes in Tennessee alone, and at least 60,000 votes across the country, according to Deadline.

One of those votes came, of course, from West himself.

On Tuesday, he tweeted that he was “voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it’s for someone I truly trust...me.”

West’s promise to run again in four years got mixed reactions on Twitter.

KANYE NOT. https://t.co/jKlMZFjbwV — Huw Samuel but spookier (@HuwSamuel) November 4, 2020

sorry, gonna have to support presidential candidate Gritty on that one https://t.co/1I6nF132f3 — Tim Barnes (@TimBarnes451) November 4, 2020

Everything is so dumb, he has a shot. https://t.co/zEUTlEEsbt — Dennis DiClaudio (@dennisdiclaudio) November 4, 2020

Calling all HuffPost superfans! Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter Join HuffPost