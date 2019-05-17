Kanye West Speaks About Bipolar Diagnosis In Letterman Interview Teaser

“When you’re bipolar, you have the potential to ramp up and it can take you to a point where you start acting erratic, as TMZ would put it,” the rapper says in the preview, which dropped Wednesday.

Letterman told NBC’s “Today” show in an interview airing Sunday that he wasn’t sure what to expect before his talk with West.

“I think he’s in good hands, and I think he’s so artistically smart,” Letterman told the network’s Willie Geist. However, he added, “I knew that depending on the day, you weren’t quite sure which path you were going to be on.”

West announced last June that he had been “diagnosed with a mental condition” at age 39, but did not offer specifics. Earlier that month, he released his album, “Ye,” which was scrawled with the words, “I hate being Bi-Polar its awesome.”

In April 2018, a TMZ article cited a “source who told us Ye had been acting erratically” as he prepared for the album’s release, though the headline called West the “opposite of erratic.”

Other notable guests on upcoming episodes of Letterman’s show include Ellen DeGeneres, Tiffany Haddish, Melinda Gates and Lewis Hamilton, a Formula 1 racer.

The season debuts on May 31.