Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, has brought his concerns about ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s parenting skills to the internet again.
On Wednesday night, the Yeezy mogul took to social media to urge the Skims founder, with whom he shares four kids, to remove their children from the Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles, California.
“Kim take my kids out of Sierra Canyon now it’s a fake school for celebrities that are used by ‘the system,’” Ye wrote in all-caps on Instagram.
The rapper captioned the post: “At this point everybody knows what ‘the system’ is code word for. I was removed from my dad by the system and the system removed me from my children.”
The former couple divorced in 2022, and share four young kids: North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4.
“When the system drafts athletes they avoid working with those who have their father in their life because they are harder to manipulate,” Ye continued in his post.
“My two oldest know [who] they daddy is,” the “Vultures 1” musician added.
The pair’s kiddos used to visit Ye’s now-defunct Donda Academy, an unaccredited private Christian school named after his late mother, for after-school activities but never attended full time, a source told TMZ.
Kardashian has not yet publicly responded to Ye’s comments.
Many of Ye’s more than 20 million followers jumped into the comments section of his post to slam him for disclosing his kids’ school to the public.
“Why would you tell people where the kids go? Smh,” one user questioned.
Another said: “You mean to tell me you don’t have her private number to discuss this ‘serious matter’ involving your kids? Or do you prefer to let the whole world know?”
Kardashian and Ye’s reps did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s requests for comment.
Despite Ye previously revealing that the reality star has their kids “80 percent of the time,” Kardashian called co-parenting with him “really fucking hard.”
Ye later apologized for “any stress” that he caused Kardashian amid their co-parenting.
“This is the mother of my children, and I apologize for any stress that I have caused, even in my frustration because God calls me to be stronger,” Ye said in an interview with ABC News in September 2022.
He added: “But also, ain’t nobody else finna be causing no stress either. I need this person to be least stress, and of best sound mind, and as calm as possible to be able to raise those children.”