Kanye West Announces Release Date For 'Donda 2' And It's Right Around The Corner

Kanye West announced the release date for the sequel to his 10th studio album, “Donda,” in an Instagram post on Thursday.

The rapper posted a photo of what appears to be his childhood home on fire with an accompanying caption stating that the new body of work, “Donda 2,” is set to release on Feb. 22 (or 2-22-22). West also noted in the post that the album was produced by rapper Future.

West released the first “Donda,” which is named after his late mother, in August after a series of delays.

He initially planned to drop the record in 2020, but the release was pushed back numerous times.

The rapper then promised to release the album after hosting a listening party in Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium on July 22 – and again after another listening party on Aug. 5 – until he finally dropped “Donda” on Aug. 29.

Kanye West at a "Donda" listening event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 22, 2021 in Atlanta. Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Steven Victor, a senior vice president at Universal Music Group, revealed to Complex earlier this month that West — who legally changed his name to Ye in October — had “started working on his new masterpiece, ‘DONDA 2.’”

West has recently garnered a lot of attention over his whirlwind romance with actor Julia Fox.

Fox confirmed the romance in a first-person essay for Interview magazine earlier this month, writing that the two had an “instant connection.”