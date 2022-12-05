Hitler-Praising Kanye West's Latest Bonkers Rant Targets Elon Musk, Obama

Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, continued his campaign of absurdities with an Instagram post targeting “genetic hybrid” Elon Musk.

The Hitler-praising rapper posted the bizarre rant on Sunday after Musk told a Twitter Spaces livestream he “wanted to punch” Ye for posting a swastika on Twitter, which led to his suspension from the social media site.

On Instagram, where he still has an active account, Ye posited that the South Africa-born Musk could be “half Chinese,” also roping former President Barack Obama into his eugenics-themed tirade.

“Take a Chinese genius and mate them with a South African super model and we have an Elon,” Ye wrote, originally in all caps.

He continued: “I say an Elon because they probably made 10 to 30 Elon’s [sic] and he’s the first genetic hybrid that stuck.”

Ye, fka Kanye West, is back on Instagram & questions whether Elon Musk is half-Chinese 🤔 pic.twitter.com/wjapD5SLK5 — Kurrco (@Kurrco) December 4, 2022

In response to the theory, Musk wrote “lmaooo” and said he took Ye’s suggestion as a compliment.

The rapper later addressed Musk’s response to his oddball theory and said he meant it as a “compliment.”

Ye’s shots at Musk come after more than two months of hate that have included his showcasing of “White Lives Matter” shirts, threatening to go “death con 3” on Jewish people, and most recently expressing admiration for Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler.