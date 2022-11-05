Both Twitter, Parler Censor Kanye West Over Use of 'N-Word'

Both Twitter and far-right social media platform Parler on Friday censored an “N-word” comment from Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.

Parler, which allows just about anything, blotted out Ye’s comment on its Apple app, where it would have likely been taken down eventually by Apple, The Daily Beast was the first to report.

“Apple prohibits this content on IOS Apps. View it on Parler for Web,” read the Parler notice.

The comment — in which the rapper wrote that he was “starting to think” that the term “antisemitic” is a coded way of using the N-Word — remained on the Parler web site late Friday.

Parler blocks out Apple app Ye post. Screen Shot/Ye post/Parler Apple app

Ye announced just last month that he was buying Parler.

He has been dropped from contracts by multiple companies — including Adidas, Gap, Balenciaga and Footlocker — after his recent antisemitic comments sparked furious controversy.

Ye posted the same Parler comment on Twitter midday Friday, which was soon removed for violating Twitter’s terms of service.

